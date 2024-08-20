The mother of Xavier Mitchell, the 5-year-old boy who was tragically stabbed to death, has expressed her disbelief as she questioned how the accused could be deemed psychotic. Sylvia Mitchell said this as Mervyn White appeared in Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Following his arrest, White had been sent to the District Surgeon at Karl Bremmer Hospital, where the court heard, the accused was found to have suffered from psychosis. Magistrate Sean Lea said according to the evaluation from the hospital, the defendant didn’t understand the murder charge against him. Stabbed: Mitchell, 5. Picture: supplied “He showed symptoms of psychosis and he didn’t have a good judgment of what was happening and was delusional and also seemed out of touch with reality.”

The court has now referred White to Valkenberg Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and he will appear in court again on 18 September. Outside court, supporters of Xavier’s family gathered with photos of the slain boy. His mom said: “I felt angry because the accused was standing in the dock and smiling the whole time.

“I don’t know about the psychosis, because during the election time, he was speaking well, he knew how to ask his family for his ID. And now he is talking about the aeroplanes with the doctors.” The heartbroken mom said she has not heard anything from White’ sister, who is her children’s nanny. Xavier was stabbed three times with a knife in the back on 7 August. It is alleged his caregiver had gone to the toilet and left Xavier with the suspect, and when she returned, the child had been stabbed.