An upset mom wants the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to step in after her son was beaten up at Mimosa Primary School in Bonteheuwel. The incident, which left the 13-year-old boy with bruised ribs, a swollen lip, and an injured eye, has traumatised the child so much that he is now refusing to go back to school.

The 53-year-old mom says she was called to school last Wednesday, following the incident that happened inside the Grade 7 classroom. The kwaad ma explains: “When I got there they called the other mother in with her son. She slapped him and told him to hug my son, and that was it. “I was expecting the principal to say a disciplinary hearing would happen, but there was no talk of it, he didn't even offer counselling.

“On Thursday I went back to ask the principal what was happening, I said we needed to take my son to hospital because his ribs are still sore. “The principal then asked me from what, as if he had forgotten about the incident.” Picture: supplied. Picture supplied Speaking about the ordeal, the teen explains: “The whole class was playing a game, he got upset after I put a paper in his cap, that is part of the game.

“He turned around and punched me on my nose and in my face. I didn't fight back or make a noise because I was scared. “He also kicked me in my ribs, that's when the teacher saw.” The boy adds that he was “scared” to go to school, while his mom says she wants her son to feel safe at school.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirms there was an altercation between the two Grade 7 learners. Hammond says: “They were immediately taken out of the classroom, and seen medically. “The learners’ parents were called in and it was determined that the matter could be settled amicably between the two learners.

“The next day, the one parent indicated their dissatisfaction. “The school, however, is more than willing to address this matter further with counselling and conflict resolution interventions. “Counselling is being offered by in-house Care and Social Assistant, however, the one learner has not attended school since the incident took place.

Help: WCED’s Hammond. Picture: supplied She says the Principal will meet with both families again. The founder of Parents for Equal Education South Africa (PEESA) Vanessa Le Roux, advised the mom to open a case of assault against the perpetrator, and a case of negligence against the school. She adds “The mom should not leave it like this. There are protocols to be followed with incidents like these.