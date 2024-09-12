A mother from Westlake says she will not rest until her son’s killer is brought to justice. Mathilda Cochrane said her late son Rodger Cochrane, 40, was beaten to death with a blunt object in January.

His childhood friend, Darren Mettler, has been arrested or the murder. Mettler allegedly killed Cochrane after he told Mettler’s girlfriend that he was cheating on her. Grieving: Westlake mom Mathilda Cochrane. Picture: Marsha Dean Mettler, who is out on bail, appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, accompanied by his parents.

The case was postponed to 9 October for further investigation. Cochrane said that she is very unhappy that her son’s alleged killer is a free man while her grandchildren have to grow up without a father. “What I don’t understand is why the detective got statements from people who were not even at the scene and did not see what happened,” she says.

“Before my son died, he told his two friends that Darren said that he would kill Rodger if he told his girlfriend that he cheated and he did exactly that, so why did they not take their statements as well?” On trial: Childhood tjommie Darren Mettler. Picture: supplied According to his bail conditions, Mettler is now allowed to enter Westlake, but the mom claimed he was spotted in the area on several occasions. “People have told me that they saw Darren twice in Westlake but he is not supposed to be in Westlake, he knows what he is doing.”