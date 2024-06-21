New Horizons residents are reeling in shock after the burnt body of mom Felicia Simons was found in her home after she was allegedly murdered by her husband. According to a Daily Voice source, police were called to the scene on Wednesday where the body of the 35-year-old mother of three was found bound and set alight in a shower.

According to a neighbour, who asked not to be named, they smelt something burning and broke down the door and discovered her smouldering body. The scared neighbour says: “She lived at the back with her husband and they used to skel a lot. Shock: Neighbours outside New Horizons home. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. “We haven’t seen him since Friday, but we smelt something burning and went to look.

“First we thought it was black bags but there wasn’t any flames and we don’t know what was used to burn her like that. “The police came and her body was taken away but he [husband] never came back.” Police spokesperson, Captain Nowonga Sukwana, confirms the incident and says: “Grassy Park police are investigating a case of murder following an incident of a burnt body that was found in a house in Raven Street, New Horizons on Wednesday.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive forms part of the police investigation. The suspect/s have not yet been arrested.” Grief: Cousin Le-Anne Simons. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Cousin Le-Anne Simons, 39, says she recently reconnected with Felicia when she moved to New Horizons. She says while Felicia and her 16-year-old daughter had frequently visited her she had never spoken about being abused.

She explains: “We were at home when the neighbours came to tell us what happened. We still can’t believe it and are in shock. ”She used to come to us and complain that he skels but she never went into what was happening in the house - she was always like someone who is looking for love. “I told her once she must pray about it, but she never told us she was being abused at home.