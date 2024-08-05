A mother along with over 40 helpers are continuing the search for her son and his friend who was swept away in a river nine days ago. Leslie Willemse, 18, and his friend had crossed a low-level bridge when their car was swept away at Mikpunt, near Klipheuwel, on Saturday, 27 July.

The owner of the car as well as the vehicle was found but Leslie remains missing. His mom Rozindie Willemse, 39, says over the past week, the family and friends have been scouring the river banks looking for his body in the reeds. Searching: Rozindie Willemse. Picture: Solly Lottering Rozindie says they are heartbroken: “When I got home that Saturday they told me he had left with the deceased whose body was recovered on Monday; he was a good friend of my son’s late father.”

The mother says police have failed her. “I feel so helpless, I am so disappointed that the police called off the search. “I am grateful for the people who are still looking for my son. I have made peace with the fact that my son is gone, all I’m asking now is for the police to help us find his body.”

Community spokesperson Elaine Hartzenberg says what makes things difficult is that the water is murky. “To be honest it is very difficult and very dangerous in the muddy water. But we are helping a family who is broken at this moment.” Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the incident and says the vehicle and one male had been found on Monday, 29 July.