A gatvol mother of a learner at Woodville Primary School in Mitchells Plain says she has had enough of her son coming home from school complaining of being bullied. The mom says her Grade 5 son, who has since been diagnosed with anxiety, has been bullied at the school for over two years.

“You read about all these stories where learners end up hurting themselves because of bullying. I am not going to be one of those mothers who speaks up when it’s too late,” she says. The mom says she transferred her son to the school when he was in Grade 3. In question: Incidents taking place at Woodville Primary School. Picture: from google map “Everything was okay, but towards the middle of the year, the bullying began.

“Before that, he was excited to go to school, he was a child who loved playing, and also loved being outside, now he is too scared because what if he gets hit again?” She says last week was the final straw when her son came home with a blue eye and swollen face. “He said it was a girl that hit him this time. One of the assistant teachers also informed me that he did nothing and that the boys in his class always hit him, then he just sits still.

“Last week a girl also joined and punched him. I approached the school, but it seems as if they don't want to help, I haven't even gotten the opportunity to speak to the parents of the kids who have been bullying my son for two years. “I fear for my child's life, because the bullying caused him to be very withdrawn, and I don't want my son to go from being a victim to a corpse.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Unathi Booi says the school alleges that this is not a bullying incident.