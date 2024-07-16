A Freedom Park mom of five has died after being shot in the head while trying to save her children. Mymoena Hoffman, 36, was hit by a stray bullet after shots rang out around 9.25pm in Real Madrid Street on Saturday night.

A source reports a white Toyota Quantum van came speeding down Bayern Munich Street and the passengers inside opened fire. The insider days: “They then drove to Real Madrid and that is where Moena was shot, and it was a stray bullet that caught her.” The source says Mymoena was trying to get her children to safety when she was shot. She was taken to hospital where she passed away on Sunday.

Slain: Mymoena Hoffman. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the victim passed away on Sunday afternoon while Mitchells Plain police are investigating a murder case. Mymoena’s father, Dawie Langeveld, didn’t want to comment on the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death but says that he will remember her “as a lion, warrior and someone who stood as a man in her home”. The heartbroken dads says: “I was the whole day there (by the hospital), and then I came home at like past four, and then the doctor called me to say that she passed away.”

Mymoena leaves behind five children aged 15, 12, 9, 5 and two years old. Dawie adds: “I had to take the one of two years old away because he is going to keep on looking for his mommy there by them.” The hartseer dad says although Mymoena was a Rasta, the family will be burying her according to Muslim rites.

Minutes after Mymoena was shot, a 22-year-old alleged Hard Living gangster was shot and killed in Ajax Way. In recent months, gang-related shootings have rocked the Freedom Park community as rival gangs continue to battle for control of territory. A community worker, who asked not to be named, says Mymoena was still queuing in the line the afternoon after City officials handed out sails for those whose homes are leaking in.

He alleges that the shooters are known to the community, describing them as laaities who grew up in Freedom Park. He says: “This is very sad and disheartening, as we as a community have just healed from the senseless killings last year.” Two innocent fathers, Sammy Hinde, 39, and Luciano John, 24, from Freedom Park were made to stand up and face a wall before they were shot dead execution-style in June 2023.