Three years after a horrific shooting at a 21st birthday bash which led to the death of mom Annie Hodson, three gunmen have been sentenced to life in the mang for their crimes. Moegamat Hartzenberg, Jonathan Witbooi and Marawaan Safaar were given their straf at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Friday where they were each slapped with a cumulative sentence of 47 years for the tragic shooting, which also resulted in children being injured.

During the incident in October 2021, the 31-year-old mother of three was shot and killed after gunmen opened fire at party-goers in Montclair Drive, Mandalay. Annie was attending the birthday party of her niece Rabia Gordon when she was struck. Slain: Annie Hodson. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says the trio each received life behind bars for murder, five years for attempted murder, 15 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years for the illegal possession of ammunition.

Twigg reports: “On 16 October 2021, the accused stopped in front of a house in Montclair Drive and started shooting at the people who were celebrating a 21st birthday party and wounding eight people of which an adult female later died in hospital. “The case docket was assigned to Sergeant Bradley Schuurman of the Anti-Gang Unit who with due diligence started his investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. “He collected crucial evidence and witnesses statements and presented it before court and the accused were found guilty on 25 July 2024.”

Sister Tasneem Hodson, 40, says the incident devastated Annie’s young children, who were since taken in by relatives. Hartseer Tasneem says: “At the time of the shooting her youngest daughter, Malia, was only eight months old and didn’t even get a chance to get to know her mother. “She is three years old today and now lives with her father.

“But we always keep the memory of her mom alive and show her videos and she is very clever she understands that her mother is in heaven.“ She explains that the incident left their niece so traumatised that she no longer celebrates her birthday, while other children who survived the shooting still carry the scars of bullet wounds. Tasneem adds: “We are in awe of the justice system. We know we won’t get her back but we are happy that justice was served.