A Manenberg man accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death has been sent to the mang after making his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court. Moegamat Ghaliem Phillips, 42, made a brief appearance on Tuesday for the murder of Amirah Abrahams where he was informed that the State would be opposing his release on bail.

Phillips was busted by Manenberg cops last Sunday as detectives swarmed the horrific murder scene where the 32-year-old mother of two was found with multiple stab wounds to her body. It is understood that cops were called the scene in the early hours of the morning after neighbours heard blood-curdling screams for help coming from the home the couple shared. Crime scene Photo; Leon Knipe Relatives revealed that Amirah had left the house a few days prior to the murder after she was beaten by Phillips.

They said she was six months pregnant and the couple were expecting a son. Phillips will return to court tomorrow for his bail information hearing. He is being held at Pollsmoor Prison. A 32-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, says the family plan to attend court proceedings to oppose bail.