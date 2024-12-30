A Manenberg man accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death has been sent to the mang after making his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court.
Moegamat Ghaliem Phillips, 42, made a brief appearance on Tuesday for the murder of Amirah Abrahams where he was informed that the State would be opposing his release on bail.
Phillips was busted by Manenberg cops last Sunday as detectives swarmed the horrific murder scene where the 32-year-old mother of two was found with multiple stab wounds to her body.
It is understood that cops were called the scene in the early hours of the morning after neighbours heard blood-curdling screams for help coming from the home the couple shared.
Relatives revealed that Amirah had left the house a few days prior to the murder after she was beaten by Phillips.
They said she was six months pregnant and the couple were expecting a son.
Phillips will return to court tomorrow for his bail information hearing. He is being held at Pollsmoor Prison.
A 32-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, says the family plan to attend court proceedings to oppose bail.
The insider says: “The day of his first appearance was the same day as Amirah’s janazah and so we didn’t go [to court]. His [Moegamat] father went to court and also came to the janazah in Mitchells Plain and she was later buried at Klip Road Cemetery.
“We are going to court on Tuesday to oppose his bail application and believe he must be punished for this.”
The relative adds: “From what we know she was stabbed nine times. She was stabbed in the neck, arms and hands and we think that was because she fought back. She has a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter who are now being looked after by the family."