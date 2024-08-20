A mother from Windsor High School in Lansdowne has begged the Western Cape Department of Education to assist her child who is allegedly being bullied at school. The mother, 38, says her child was caught eating edible gummies (dagga sweets) on school.

“My son was suspended for a few days and then returned, but when he got back the threats started. The other kids blamed him for being a snitch and piemping the one who sold the things (gummies). “There was even a WhatsApp group where learners would say he is wanted, and they would wait for him while changing classes and outside after school.” Horror school: Windsor High School in Lansdowne. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) The mom says she approached the school but was either turned away or told that the principal was off sick.

“My son started to become sick. He won’t eat and he's so withdrawn, he's scared to go back to school.” The mom says her son has since been out of school and the school failed to send his work home even when requested. “The school came up with measures to protect him, like him leaving the class five minutes before the period ends, and having the reception area as his safe place, while being accompanied by someone, but how does this address the underlying problem?

“The department got involved and offered two schools for him to be transferred to, both these schools have even worse bullying cases. “I feel it's wrong that he now has to adapt, while the bullies are still around and free to do what they want.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says their district office is aware of the situation and the Circuit Based Support Team has been offering counselling support to the learner.

“Measures have been put in place to address the learner’s concerns while at school. “The school has also indicated that the learners alleged to be involved in the incidents of bullying and intimidation have been suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing. “The school has been requested to ensure that a catch up plan is in place to address the curriculum gaps due to the learner’s absence from school.