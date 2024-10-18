The family of a missing teen mom and her two children, aged three years old and seven months, are desperately seeking help in finding them. Nineteen-year-old Tamicka-Jade Hendrickse left her Steenberg home with her two children on Monday, 7 October, and never returned.

Her mother Rene Hendrickse said that there has been no communication or further contact with her ever since. “She lives by her father but she slept by us with the children and the last I saw her was on Monday morning asleep before I left to go to Mowbray Hospital. When I returned my sister told me that Tamicka left to go to her dad’s house who lives in Retreat,” says Rene. “Her brother said that she was at home and took her purse and ID but she did not take any nappies or milk for the children and left without saying where she was going.”

Rene says her brother-in-law saw Tamicka with her two children later that afternoon in Rockley Road, Wynberg, near Ultra Liquor store at about 4.30pm. “I don’t know what she was doing in Wynberg because I don’t even think she has friends that side. This is the first time she is away from home for so long, she has the same routine every week so this is unusual. When her friends came looking for her I knew something was wrong. “Both of her numbers go to voicemail, which is unlike her because she is a social media person. According to our knowledge she was alright and did not seem to have any issues, but os sal nie weetie.”

She says the father of Tamicka’s children lives in Mitchells Plain and usually comes to Steenberg to visit them. She says the worried man also doesn’t know where they are and has been helping with the search. Tamicka was last seen wearing a denim dungaree, white t-shirt and black takkies.