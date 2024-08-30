A defenceless mother and her two daughters say they were assaulted, shot with rubber bullets and stripped half naked by brutal cops on Sunday morning. Zainap Cassels, 52, from Heideveld says she had a rude awakening around 8am when eight police officers arrived at her door.

“We were still asleep when I heard voices outside saying we should open, it’s police. I opened the back door and heard guns being cocked. “I was told ‘you need to leave the people alone’. Apparently people wanted to work in the road and I said ‘hulle moenie kom raas nie’ but that is not true,” the mom says. Eina: Woman’s injury from a bullet. Picture: supplied She says cops came into her home and her four kids, aged 10, 13, 17 and 25, woke up.

“I told my 17-year-old to take a video of the vehicle's licence registration number, I am going to open a case.” “That was when they all jumped on her, and pulled her gown off. She has third degree burns and sleeps only in her shorts, she was half naked in the road and at that point all the neighbours were outside. “When my 25 year old daughter wanted to keer af, they shot her with rubber bullets in the hip. Hulle was baie lelik.”

The three were taken and locked in a cell and only released Monday morning. The mom says cops only took her shot daughter to the hospital when the crying woman showed them the bleeding wound. “My body hurts, I can’t even breath properly but I was told at the police station that Saps would not just act that way for no reason.”