Multi-million rand pay-outs between the relatives and co-accused of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court this week.
Documents shown at court on Tuesday show that his mother, who may not be named in this case, was a member of a trust that received over R2 million from a bank account which at one stage was run by her younger son, Yaseen.
In an intricate number crunching investigation the elite Hawks team behind the arrest of Modack and his co-accused lifted the veil on how money moved between his co-accused as well as his wife, mother and sister
Central to the investigation into the money laundering charges are transactions made using the bank account of Empire Car Investments, of which Yaseen was the original director.
Captain Edward Du Plessis told the court that while they discovered a sale agreement between Yaseen and co-accused Mogamat Adiel Mukudam dating back to 5 May 2019, they found that Mukudam started receiving mass amounts of money only a year later.
Mukudam told cops he bought Empire Car Investments for R80 000, but Yaseen claims it was R100 000 and that he was paid in cash.
It was also found that after becoming the new director, Mukudam received a salary of R100 000 per month.
Cops later discovered that the business’ bank card was found in Modack’s vehicle on the day of his arrest and not in Mukudam’s possession.
Du Plessis analysed outgoing payments from the Empire account showing that co-accused Zane Kilian received R96 500 while Ricardo Morgan received R140 000. These transactions were allegedly made under Yaseen’s directorship, using references such as ‘fees’ and ‘commission’.
Co-accused Amaal Jantjies also received R64 000 from Empire under the reference ‘fees’, while Modack’s alleged gang middleman, Ziyaad Poole, received thousands of rands under the references ‘loan’, ‘parts’, ‘salary’ and ‘food’.
Du Plessis explained that in three years the Rya Trust, of which Modack’s mother is a trustee, received R2.6 million from Empire Investments while Yaseen was paid over R5 million from the same account.