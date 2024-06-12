Multi-million rand pay-outs between the relatives and co-accused of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court this week. Documents shown at court on Tuesday show that his mother, who may not be named in this case, was a member of a trust that received over R2 million from a bank account which at one stage was run by her younger son, Yaseen.

Boetie: Yaseen modack. Picture: Armand Hough In an intricate number crunching investigation the elite Hawks team behind the arrest of Modack and his co-accused lifted the veil on how money moved between his co-accused as well as his wife, mother and sister Central to the investigation into the money laundering charges are transactions made using the bank account of Empire Car Investments, of which Yaseen was the original director. Captain Edward Du Plessis told the court that while they discovered a sale agreement between Yaseen and co-accused Mogamat Adiel Mukudam dating back to 5 May 2019, they found that Mukudam started receiving mass amounts of money only a year later.

Received: Ricardo Morgan got R140K. Picture: Armand Hough Mukudam told cops he bought Empire Car Investments for R80 000, but Yaseen claims it was R100 000 and that he was paid in cash. It was also found that after becoming the new director, Mukudam received a salary of R100 000 per month. Cops later discovered that the business’ bank card was found in Modack’s vehicle on the day of his arrest and not in Mukudam’s possession.