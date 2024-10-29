The testimony of former top cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey has been put on hold at the Western Cape High Court as the defence lawyer for Nafiz Modack is not yet ready for the cross-examination. This was revealed on Monday as Vearey returned to court amid the ongoing underworld trial centred on the murder of his colleague Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear .

Last week Vearey took to the stand and rubbished Modack’s claims that he had top cops on his payroll. In June this year a statement made by Modack nearly six years ago surfaced, claiming Vearey and Kinnear were on his payroll. In the initial statement captured by Captain Alfred Barker, Modack claims after being released on bail he was approached by a man known as Mohamed Hanware who said he could help Modack get his firearms back by paying cops R150 000.

Killed: Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. Picture: supplied In the investigation by the Hawks they found that the money was transferred from the bank account of Empire Car Investments into four accounts belonging to the wife of Hanware, Advocate Caitlin Bowen. Court documents shown in court showed various transfers with various payments from 2018 to 2020 using references such as ‘Gen V’ amounting to R587 000. Further investigations revealed that the money trail stopped with the couple.