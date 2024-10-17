Dramatic scenes unfolded at the courtroom on Thursday afternoon as senior Hawks officials were seen arriving during the lunch hour.

The Nafiz Modack trial at the Western Cape High Court was brought to an abrupt halt as one of the co-accused was allegedly found with drugs in his possession.

According to various sources Modack’s co-accused, Moegamat Toufeek Brown, was found with the drugs in his possession in the holding cells.

“He was found with a packet of tik and it is alleged that it was passed to him by a lawyer. He was allegedly watched for a long time and there were several exchanges in the past week and on Thursday the Hawks decided to search the accused during the lunch hour.”

The courtroom was cordoned off amid reports that it was now a crime scene as the legal representatives were called into the chambers of Judge Robert Henney.