Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack allegedly forked out over R180 000 to ping the cellphones of various individuals including high ranking cops, attorney William Booth and Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as a private investigator revealed he too was hired to carry out pinging for Modack who stands accused of murdering slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Calvin Rafadi of Bizz Tracers took the stand where he told the court that he had met Modack in 2015. At the time, he explained, Modack owned a company named Eagle Tracing and had obtained a contract from a bank to recover vehicles including trucks where the bank was owed money. He said he charged Modack between R800 and R1000 for each successful ping and he explained the pings were carried out by a man named Andrew Brophy who was now deceased.

A list presented during court proceedings showed Modack allegedly contracted Rafadi to ping Kinnear, Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, Andre Naude, William Booth and Joel Booysen. Bank statements presented showed Rafadi banked over R180 000 for the ping service and even obtained loans worth R170 000 from the Empire Investments bank account. While Modack has contended he was not in charge at Empire, Rafadi claimed all the money he received from the company was work he had carried out for Modack.