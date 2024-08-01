Money paid to a lawyer allegedly by underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday amid legal battles between the State and defence teams. After a three-day delay in proceedings, the State and defence advocate Nazeer Parkar went head to head amid claims of a conflict of interest as the State revealed that Parkar received R89 000 from a bank account allegedly used for money laundering.

Modack and 14 others face over 100 charges in the mammoth underworld trial centred on the murder of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. In dock: Accused No.1 Nafiz Modack and 14 others on trial Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers After days of meetings in the chambers of Judge Robert Henney and with the private clients being represented by Parkar, the ‘ethical issue’ was finally revealed in open court at the request of Henney yesterday. Parkar is currently the only private lawyer defending three of Modack’s co-accused, namely Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Toufeek ‘Bubbles’ Brown and Adiel Mukadam.

Addressing the court, State prosecutor Advocate Greg Wolmarans revealed that prior to the commencement of the trial, they alerted Parkar to payments found on the bank statements of Empire Investment Cars that went to his personal bank account. Controversy: Lawyer Nazeer. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Wolmarans revealed that a total of R89 000 was paid to Parkar from 2019 to 2021 from the bank account which the State says was used to launder money obtained through extortion and to pay for illegal activities such as the pinging of Kinnear’s phone. The payment references included ‘fees’, ‘loans’ and ‘Hyundai’ and a total of seven payments were recorded.

Wolmarans told the court that the State believed Parkar was compromised and would not be able to properly defend Mukadam if he was put in a position to cross-examine Modack when he received money from the bank account of the company. No objections: Ziyaad Poole and Toufeek Brown. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers The State believed that Parkar’s continuous representation of Mukadam would violate the latter’s rights to a fair trial if evidence presented against him was not adequately scrutinised and challenged. Addressing Judge Henney, Parkar explained that he consulted with all his three clients on the payments and would not deny it.

He said his clients believed that he could defend them adequately without fear or favour. Big questions: Mukadam. Picture: Armand Hough Henney questioned Poole, Mukadam and Brown who all agreed they wanted to proceed with the trial being represented by Parkar. Chuckles were heard when Brown was heard telling Henney that he would support Parkar so that he ‘could go to Makka’.