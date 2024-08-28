Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has been vindicated amid allegations that he manipulated court documents to mislead his legal team. The confusion unfolded at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as Modack’s Legal Aid lawyer questioned the Hawks about claims that slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was meeting with alleged Sexy Boys gang boss, Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen.

Modack and 14 others are facing a string of charges linked to the murder of Kinnear and the botched hit on attorney William Booth. Advocate Bash Siba had questioned Hawks detective Captain Edward Du Plessis about the pinging of Kinnear and Booysen’s cellphones by Modack’s co-accused, Zane Kilian. Sibda produced a list of pings and highlighted two dates where he claimed Kinnear and Booysen’s phones were pinged at the same location.

He claimed that the ping lists showed that Kinnear was even at a home owned by Donkie near Bellville South. But the adamant detective insisted Sibda was wrong and the matter was put on hold in order for the state prosecutors to verify the document. After the lunch break Sibda told the court that it was found that his client had manipulated the list of pings and incorrectly labelled it as Kinnear’s phone when in fact it was the list produced under Donkie’s cellphone.