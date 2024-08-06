Alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, inexplicably forgot the pin code of his cellphone on the day he was busted by the Hawks, the Western Cape High Court heard. After weeks on the stand, National Task Team detective Captain Edward Du Plessis continued to poke holes in Zane Killian’s story at the mammoth underworld trial.

The group have been slapped with over 100 charges centred around the death of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear who was assassinated outside his Bishop Lavis home on 18 September 2020. Du Plessis told the court that prior to his phones being confiscated Killian deleted his WhatsApp and cleared his photo gallery. In courtroom: Zane Kilian. Picture: Mahira Duval However, clever cops found a folder of screen shots in a backup folder showing the various ways in which Kinnear and others were tracked.

Responding to questions by Killians legal representative, Advocate Pieter Nel, about whether the cellphones of other accused were also downloaded, Du Plessis explained cops could not access Modack’s phone: “Nafiz Modack’s phone was seized and on the day of his arrest he forgot his pin code to his phone.” Nel further told the court that Killian denied that Modack was his ‘boss’ and said Modack obtained this nickname as he was known for wearing [Hugo] Boss branded clothing. But the detective hit back with screen shots and bail application records showing Killian continually addressing Modack as ‘boss’. Questioned about pictures showing Killian and two armed men posing with Modack, Nel told the court that his client had met Modack and assisted by providing security during his appearance at a Gauteng court but claimed he was only brandishing a gas pellet gun.