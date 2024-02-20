Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has finally been allocated a lawyer amid weeks of delays at the Western Cape High Court. Modack along with 14 other co-accused returned to the dock on Monday where they stand accused of killing Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Proceedings became hamstrung when Legal Aid South Africa refused Modack’s demand that they assign him a lawyer of his choice. Legal Aid rejected this and Modack subsequently appealed the finding. During proceedings yesterday, Advocate Bash Sibda confirmed that he will be representing Modack for the trial.

Sibda was thrust into the limelight nearly six years ago when he defended convicted child killer, Cameron Wilson. Sibda was also on the legal team who defended alleged tik dealer, Nazier Kapdi, in 2008, who was acquitted of all charges. Sibda, who is currently defending alleged child killer, Derick Kalmeyer, is one of only a few defence lawyers who recently won a murder case in the High Court when he managed to get Jeremy Sias acquitted of the murder of showjumper Meghan Cremerlast November.