The State has issued a subpoena for a Western Cape cop who apparently investigated corruption allegations against slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, and former Major-General Jeremy Vearey. Captain Alfred Barker who is at the centre of corruption charges levelled at alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, was blasted for holding up court proceedings after he failed to pitch at consultations.

This comes three months after a bold statement made by Modack was introduced as evidence at the Western Cape High Court, where he faces various corruption charges as part of a mammoth underworld trial. ‘Corruption’: Ex-top cop Jeremy Vearey . Picture Cindy Waxa. At the time, it was revealed that Modack had made the statement to Barker after he was first arrested in December 2017. Modack said after being released on bail he was approached by Mohamed Hanware, who claimed he could help Modack get his firearms back by paying cops R150 000.

He said he met with Hanware in August 2018 where he handed over R30 000 and further alleged that two more payments of R40 000 and R80 000 were paid into a bank account given to him by Hanware. In his investigation, Hawks detective Edward du Plessis said he found that the money was transferred from the bank account of Empire Car Investments into four accounts belonging to the wife of Hanware, Advocate Caitlin Bowen. Murdered: AGU cop Charl Kinnear. Picture: supplied Documents produced in court showed various payments made from 2018 to 2020, using references such as ‘Gen V’ amounting to R587 000.

Further investigations revealed that the money trail stopped with the Hanware couple. During court proceedings this week, it was revealed that Barker had agreed to be a defence witness. But despite arrangements to meet with Modack’s Legal Aid Lawyer, Advocate Bash Sibda, he failed to pitch. The State subsequently issued a subpoena for Barker yesterday, with presiding Judge Robert Henney blasting him for wasting the court’s time.