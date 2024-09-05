The Elsies River vrou accused of orchestrating a grenade attack on slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant- Colonel Charl Kinnear, allegedly claimed to be an attorney on the day of her arrest. This was heard at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as Amaal Jantjies challenged the seizing of her cellphones by cops. She is objecting to the phones being used against her in the murder trial of Kinnear.

Jantjies argued that her rights were not explained to her during the arrest, she did not consent to the confiscation of the cellphones, the confiscation was unconstitutional and violated her right to privacy. Trial: Modack. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Jantjies along with her former berk Janick Adonis face over 10 charges linked to the planned grenade attack on the Kinnear family home. It is understood that the cellphones contained communication between Jantjies, Adonis and Modack on the planned attack.

During earlier proceedings it was revealed that Jantjies received over R60 000 from the Empire Investments bank account and was even given a BMW by Modack to skut in. In the trial within a trial, the state yesterday called up Sergeant Faizel Storah who was present on the night Jantjies was arrested on 22 November 2019. He testified that he was called to Kinnear’s home where fellow officers had detained a suspect known as ‘Mamokie’ who was found in possession of a hand grenade.

While being questioned, Jantjies had called Mamokie’s phone and a preliminary investigation into her commenced. Storah says former Sergeant Ashley Tabisher informed them that he knew Jantjies and assisted by pointing out the council flat where she lived. Storah said he found Jantjies laying on a bed and when told to stand up she pushed the cellphones under her pillow.