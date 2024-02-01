The not guilty tune continued to echo around the Western Cape High Court where alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his 14 co-accused gave their pleas. On Wednesday marked day three of the mammoth trial which centres around the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant- Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was shot in front of his Bishop Lavis home in 2020.

Modack along with his co-accused are facing an array of charges, including the murder of Kinnear, the grenade attack on his home, money laundering, racketeering and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. On Wednesday before proceedings commenced, the court heard that Fagmeed Kelly was involved in a minor motor vehicle collision on his return to Drakenstein Prison on Tuesday. His co-accused Jacques Cronje informed the court that Kelly indeed was involved in an accident and has a neck brace as he alleges that cops were driving carelessly.

Judge Robert Henney ordered that the State get a report from the medical team to state whether Kelly was fit to attend court. Henney said: “The doctor needs to say he won’t be able to comprehend in court, hy moet amper by die dood se deur omgedraai het, that’s my view.” Henney was then stopped by Modack, who informed the court that he had been moved to Goodwood Prison, where cells were too small and described them as inhumane.

Henney let Modack know that his complaint was not part of the court proceedings. By lunch time, the accused had all pleaded not guilty on charges of money laundering, corruption, extortion, intimidation, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and the attempted murder of top lawyer William Booth. Modack and Zane Kilian also pleaded not guilty to over 3 000 pings.