“Die mense are so skelm these days, they will steal your sh*t if you’re not looking!” These are the words of the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) after boewe stole a mobile toilet.

The loo was taken from the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to a source, the brazen thieves arrived at the facility in a Toyota Quantum. They then cut the chains which pinned the toilet.

It is suspected that the thieves could have taken the toilet for business purposes during the festive season. Grassy Park CPF spokesperson, Howard Downs, said they were busy on the case. Downs says: “That toilet was stolen by someone who saw the opportunity.

“It’s a very lucrative commodity in the festive time. If you have a toilet like that, if you’re hiring it out everyday you could be looking at a lot of money. “The detectives will go and have a look. I’m sure they will have a look at the footage and pick up to see who stole it. “The van went into Schaapkraal. We are on this case to get to the bottom of this.