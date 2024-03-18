An angry mob in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, allegedly killed a man who they believed was behind a gang-related shooting in the area – in front of police. The alleged shooters in a white Toyota Avanza were cornered by the police, but the driver managed to get away, leaving behind two men, one of whom was stoned to death.

The attack was recorded on a minute-long video clip. In the video, the Avanza speeds off and the mob, consisting mostly of young men, runs towards the police van where a man wearing a grey top is being loaded into the vehicle by two officers. With people screaming:“moer hulle, moer hulle,” they grab the suspected shooter and start assaulting him with bricks, and in the struggle, the man’s top is pulled off.

As the cop try to stop the crowd, the alleged skollie jumps into the back seat of the van, where several men continue to moer him. In the background, more people can be seen violently assaulting the second man, pelting him with large rocks. One police van speeds off with the half-naked man, while the other stops at the motionless body lying in the street.

Gangster try to get inside the back of the police van for protection. Picture: Screengrab As the cop tries to stop the crowd, the alleged gangster jumps into the back seat of the van, where several men continue to assault him. Picture: screengrabbed A man can be heard saying: “Daai broe is vrek.” According to a source, it is alleged that members of The Firm gang came to shoot at the Fancy Boys. Lentegeur Community Policing Forum Chairperson, Byron de Villiers, says gangsterism is getting out of hand, but condemns the mob justice attack.

De Villiers says: “The driver left the two guys behind. In the video that is now widespread, you can see the community dragging one man from the police, and the other one, the people took the law into their own hands, they actually ended up killing the guy. “That community is not going to give up their kids and their family members, and that is the biggest struggle we have. “I’m livid, they all stood there and watched until the paramedics declared the man dead and they left. They wanted to make sure that he was dead.”

The residents managed to get one of the alleged shooters and killed him by throwing rocks, bricks and cement slabs at him. Picture: Screengrab De Villiers suspects the war is not going to end soon: “On Friday SAPS recovered three firearms, this means they are doing their job. “We are faced with gangsters who use heavy calibres like automatic rifles. They were shooting on Saturday too.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says no arrests have been made yet.

Twigg says: “Lentegeur police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in Perseus Street, Woodlands on Saturday in which an unknown adult male was fatally injured during an alleged mob attack.” Meanwhile, in Rocklands on Saturday evening, three teenagers and a man were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting on the corner of Strandloper and Finch Streets. Police said the shooters were in a white Kia and no arrest were made.