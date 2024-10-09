An alleged gang boss from Belhar was gunned down in Monte Vista on Monday evening. The 43-year-old man was driving with someone when he was attacked by unknown men.

The victim allegedly led The Mafia gang in the Belhar/Delft areas. According to the District Group there were two incidents within a short period of time: “At around 9:23pm on Monday night, there was a car backfiring on Monte Vista Boulevard. “Central Station received multiple calls to enquire what the sound was. Shift commander was dispatched, and confirmed that it was a car backfiring, and that the car had left the vicinity.

“Then, a short while later, at 9:38pm, Central Station received a call from a business premises in Monte Vista Boulevard to report what sounded like shots fired. “Shift commander and armed response were immediately dispatched. Upon arrival, it was found that unfortunately, there was one fatality. “SAPS arrived at 9:51pm and paramedics arrived two minutes later, and took over the scene. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones.”