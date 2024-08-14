The Muslim Judicial Council of SA (MJC) is calling on imams across Cape Town to attend a disaster readiness workshop following a horrific shooting at a Brooklyn masjied. In a statement the MJC says the workshop will be held in partnership with the Disaster Risk Management team of the City of Cape Town to improve emergency preparedness in mosques and community religious institutions.

MJC President Sheikh Riad Fataar says: “The goal of the workshop is to provide religious leaders with the knowledge and abilities they need to manage emergencies within their organisations. “Participants will gain knowledge about emergency response protocols, evacuation procedures, and risk mitigation strategies throughout a variety of crises through interactive discussions and hands-on exercises. “The program emphasises how crucial it is to plan and coordinate proactively to ensure everyone's safety and well-being in the event of an incident when they are visiting places of worship."

Fataar urges all imams to attend the workshop on Saturday from 9am at the Al-Azhar High School. The attempted assassination of an alleged 28s gang boss at the mosque on 26 July during Jumuah prayers shocked worshippers as a lone gunman opened fire inside the masjied. Police and gang sources reveal that the shooting is allegedly related to an underworld assassination plot.

It is understood that the victim is an alleged 28s gang boss. The victim survived the shooting. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says no arrests have been made yet.