Residents and all other stakeholders in Mitchells Plain have been encouraged by the City to attend an in-person clarification meeting about the proposed revised Municipal Planning By-law (MPBL). The City of Cape Town will be hosting meeting about the proposed revised MPBL at the Lentegeur Civic Centre, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

The MPBL regulates development and land use in the city and the proposed revisions and additions are currently available for public comment. The City published the draft revised MPBL on 22 July 2024 for public comment, and extended the closing date for submissions to 25 October 2024. Residents, residents’ associations, stakeholders and interested and affected parties who need more information and clarification on the proposed amendments and additions are encouraged to attend the last meeting that is being hosted in Mitchells Plain next week.

Details of the meeting: Date: Tuesday 22 October 2024

Time: 18:00 to 20:00

Venue: Lentegeur Civic Centre, Main Hall, Mitchells Plain Those who are interested to attend are advised to send an email request to [email protected] for registration purposes. Kindly include the questions of clarification in the request so that officials can prepare accordingly. How to access the relevant documents and notices:

Go to

The relevant documents that residents can peruse for a better understanding include the draft MPBL; a summary of the proposed revisions and new provisions; a memorandum explaining the intention of the proposed revisions and additions; maps of the areas that have been identified for the proposed additional land use right for the development of affordable rental flats; and the media releases highlighting some of the key elements The closing date for comments is midnight on Friday, 25 October 2024. Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews said: “The City has already hosted three clarification meetings – an in-person meeting at the Council Chambers last week, and another two online meetings to accommodate those who cannot travel after hours. “These meetings have been very well attended, which confirms the huge interest in the proposed revisions and additions to the MPBL, and the fact that our residents are eager to participate in this process.

“Next, we will be hosting a clarification meeting in Mitchells Plain. I’m encouraging residents and interested parties to attend. We are eager to receive your comments, and respond to your questions,” Andrew said. “This is the ideal opportunity to get clarification on the potential impact these amendments may have on your neighbourhood, and development in Cape Town in general.” All-in-all, the City is allowing a 90-day period for comment with the intention to give residents ample opportunity to peruse the draft MPBL, and to submit comments and proposals.