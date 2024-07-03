A 43-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate’s Court after being nabbed for counterfeit and illicit goods. This comes after an intelligence-driven operation in Mitchell's Plain that targeted the distribution of illegal and counterfeit goods that threaten this nation's economy and resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

The man was arrested on Monday after officers discovered counterfeit goods estimated at an amount of R200 000. His arrest comes after officers attached to the National and Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods unit led the integrated operation which led them to a local business hub in Mitchell's Plain where they ensued with a search. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says at the property officers confiscated counterfeit and illicit goods ranging from expired food products, vape products and cigarettes as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

“These products pose a health risk to communities and have a negative impact on registered businesses in the area,” he says. Swartbooi said the officers detained the suspect on a charge of dealing in counterfeit and illicit goods. Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said these operations should be an integrated approach with Home Affairs and Customs.

“We further hold the view that many such operations should be held in order to rid our community from illicit goods . “We call on the agencies to have similar sting operations in Mitchell’s Plain Town Centre,”Isaacs says. The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Daniel Rass of the Mitchell’s Plain Business Forum added: “Counterfeit goods are always a concern for business. Chairperson and chief executive of the Plein Chamber of Commerce, Sean Achim, further echoed what Rass explained. However, he said locals from low-income communities were unable to afford the ‘real deal’.