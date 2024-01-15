AWS said while responding to a call for help on Thursday, they were shocked at what they found at the home of an elderly couple.

Spokesperson Allan Perrins said on arrival at the home in Rocklands, inspectors were forced to navigate their way through years of decomposing dog poo to find a frightened little family of eight severely-neglected dogs comprised of seven Maltese poodles and a cross-breed in the yaard.

The shocking state of a Maltese Poodle that was rescued by the Animal Welfare Society

Perrins says: “All the dogs were suffering from acute skin infections, fleas, severely matted coats that weighed more than their own body weight, painfully weighing them down and cruelly inhibiting their movement. Some of the dogs were blind. Some have missing teeth and all of the poodles have painful ingrown toenails.

“They reeked of years of deplorable neglect. The smell of urine, faeces and rotting flesh was overwhelming.”