A woman from Wesbank says she is still getting nightmares from having to look at dead bodies as she searched for her missing niece. The niece, Marlene Elize Baardman, 36, has since returned home to Wesbank, three months after she went missing.

Marlene disappeared on 14 December 2023 after she was last seen in Kraaifontein. At the time, her family was looking for her because her only brother Neville van Wyk passed away and she missed his funeral. Their aunt Lorenda, 52, says they searched everywhere for Marlene and visited all the mortuaries around Cape Town.

Lorenda says: “The worst was at the mortuaries where I had to look at the faces on burnt bodies to try and see if she’s there amongst them. Dit spook steeds by my. Marlene Elize Baardman, 35, disappeared on 14 December 2023 after she was last seen in Kraaifontein. pic supplied by Solly Lottering “But her cousin Tescelene kept our hope alive and said the Daily Voice would help us as people read the paper.” Lorenda says they had sleepless nights worrying about Marlene and were shocked when someone called them from Stellenbosch last week to say Marlene is there.