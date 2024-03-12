A 13-year old meisie from Wesbank who went missing over the weekend has been found safe in Stellenbosch and reunited with her family. Amylee Matysen was back at home with her family on Sunday night after a frantic search for her after she was reported missing a day earlier.

The Grade 6 learner at Wesbank No 1 Primary School was last seen at her paternal ouma’s home in D Block, when she apparently left without informing anyone of where she was going. Various search teams were mobilised on Saturday and Sunday as worried mense went from door to door to try and find her. Her maternal ouma, Rene Onverwacht, says her granddaughter was found by police in Stellenbosch.

Emotions were high on Sunday when the community of Wesbank and the family of Amylee Matysen mobilised to find the missing minor. Picture: Marsha Onverwacht says: “I am still distraught, but we thank God that she is unharmed and safe because it can be anyone’s daughter. As a grandmother we are making sure she will get professional help, each one will give their input so that this won’t happen again. “I have no clue what she was doing in Stellenbosch. She has been to hospital and examined, so from now on we are keeping a close eye on Amy. We are trying to find out what’s triggering her. She never went missing before. Any parent and grandparent will be concerned and report a child missing when they don’t return.” Police spokesperson Warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed Matysen was found.