The family of 83-year-old Doris Ring and her son Brian Ring, are appealing to people to be on the lookout for the two who have been missing since Monday, 26 August. Doris and Brian, 56, were last seen walking in Wynberg.

According to Brian’s twin Allison “Ally” Ring, her mother and brother both have mental issues. “He's still like a mommy’s boy, her biggest fear was that they would be split up because there were talks about getting her into a home and him into an institution. “She wasn't happy about that, that is why I believe on the day they disappeared, they snuck out because they left while I was still sleeping. Then my friend told me she saw them at Wynberg Mall near Home Affairs.”

She adds: “I am worried because Brian gets seizures and my mom is prone to falling. He was in an accident years ago that impacted his brain and she has dementia.” The worried woman says while she checked shelters, police stations and hospitals in the area, she did not yet to to the mortuary. “I don't believe I need to, I would have felt if something was off. I believe they are still somewhere out there.”

Ally adds: “They usually walk in the Wynberg, Grassy Park, Claremont or Retreat areas, so if anyone spots the two, please tell them I’m waiting at home with a cup of tea and a cigarette, which are both their favourite things.” Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms a missing persons case is being investigated. “They were reported missing by a family member on Friday, 30 August 2024. The investigation officer is following up all leads in order to reunited them with their family.”