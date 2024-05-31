A concerned Bonteheuwel family is appealing for help in finding their mentally ill son who has been missing for almost a week now. The uncle of Aqeel Baker, 23, says his family is worried that he may be wandering lost and confused after leaving home without taking his medication.

Aqeel, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen leaving his Jakkalsvlei home on Saturday morning in pyjamas. “He was at home on Saturday and he just walked. We all assumed he would come to my house like he normally does but he never arrived. We found out that he tried to flush his tablets in the toilet and since then we have been looking for him,” says uncle Faldie Mosoval. The worried oom says the family immediately reported him missing and started erecting posters across Bonteheuwel.

“We were told he was seen sitting at a school fence in Teak Road and the community did not realise he was missing. They tried to help him but he did not utter a word to them. “A taxi driver in Athlone contacted us saying he saw Aqeel in Surrey Estate in the vicinity of Klipfontein Road and we started searching there as well. Each day his family goes out from the morning to night but so far we haven’t seen him.“ SAPS spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, confirms a missing persons report has been opened and says: "Kindly be advised that Bishop Lavis police opened a missing persons file.

“The investigating officer is following up all leads in order to locate the missing person and to reunite him with his family. “Anyone with any information that can help with the investigation or know his whereabouts is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111". At the time of his disappearance, Aqeel was seen wearing a blue and turquoise hand knitted jersey, pyjama and blue Jordan takkies.