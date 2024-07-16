The lesbian who went missing after the Langa Cultural Pride Parade has been found. Esethu Matola died after she was hit by a car.

On June 29, Esethu's sudden disappearance ignited a frantic search. Her family and friends had no clue that she was killed on the same evening. Anele Gqasana said: “We have been informed by the family that they have finally found her through the assistance of Athlone SAPS. But it is with great sadness to announce that Esethu has passed away, she was involved in a car accident where she was hit by a car on the night of 29 June 2024. “On behalf of Langa LGBTQI Cultural Pride Team we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Matola family and friends pray with you that God Almighty give you strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

Esethu was last seen walking home by her partner, who remained with friends after the inaugural event in the area. Gqasana said they followed up on leads. “She was quite drunk that evening, we locked up at around 10pm and that was when she left with her girlfriend.

“Esethu told her partner that she was going to walk home and that was the last anyone heard from her. I went to the police station and the police have been working closely with the family in searching for her.” Family and friends of Esethu will gather in Old Flats Block B Hall in Langa for her memorial service this evening at 5pm. Police did not respond to queries at the time of going to print.