Nearly a decade after olive farmer Andrew Whittingdale vanished from his farm near Barrydale, his family are still searching for answers. With suspicious bank withdrawals, mysterious SMS messages, and conflicting witness accounts, this cold case continues to baffle investigators.

While his family are praying for fresh leads, cops say their investigation into his disappearance “is at a sensitive stage”. Police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk, says: “Kindly be advised that the incident you are referring to is subject to police investigation at Ladismith SAPS Detectives Branch, and this office will not divulge any information to the media at this stage as it may jeopardise the investigation. At this stage the investigation is at a sensitive stage.” Andrew, now 69, was the owner of Makouvlei Olive Farm on Route 62 between Barrydale and Ladismith, when he disappeared without a trace on 3 January 2014.

Private investigator, Leon Rossouw, was also tight-lipped about the case but said “a lot has happened”. “A large amount of money was emptied from his bank account at the time of his disappearance. “Andrew apparently left his own farm, Makouvlei, to fix a burst pipe on the farm Egypt between Barrydale and Ladismith,” he said.

“An SMS sent to his business partner later that day asking for R200 000 raised suspicions, and his disappearance was reported to the police. “The police found Andrew's bakkie at the farm Egypt, but there was no trace of Andrew. “They questioned the two farm workers that were with him that day, but they claimed they saw Andrew getting into the white BMW with two white men, willingly.”