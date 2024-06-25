An off-duty police officer was found murdered, days after he was reported missing by his family. Constable Bonginkosi Bhobho, 29, who was stationed at Philippi Visible Policing, mysteriously disappeared from his flat on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police report: “On Wednesday at about 4.30pm, Constable Bonginkosi Bhobho was reported missing by his brother. “Afterwards, they could not get hold of him, and he was not in his flat. The missing person inquiry was opened at Philippi East police station.” Area: Cop was stationed Philippi East. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane On Thursday, his body was found on an open field with two firearm cartridges next to him. He had been shot in the head.

The Luzuko resident had nothing in his pockets and no identification and was registered as an unknown. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “We can confirm that a murder case was opened at Philippi East SAPS on Thursday, 20 June 2024. “According to reports SAPS members on patrol were stopped by community members at the corner of Sheffield and Govan Mbeki Roads, Luzuko, Philippi-East.

“They then pointed out a body of an unidentified male lying in the field with a gunshot wound to his head. “The deceased did not have any valuables or identification in his possession. It was unknown what transpired and robbery is suspected. “Enquiries on the scene were made but with no positive information.

“On Saturday, 22 June 2024, the deceased was positively identified by his family at Salt River Mortuary as the constable from SAPS Philippi who was reported as missing. “The case is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made.” The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) acting secretary Xolile Marimani strongly condemn the murder.

Marimani says: “Our hearts go out to the family of the slain police officer who was senselessly shot by unknown criminals. “Law enforcement officers are always facing dangers whether on or off duty. “These officers work to keep our society safe and they are taken from us in a brutal manner.