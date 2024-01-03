Nevermind the heat. The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade, aka Tweede Nuwe Jaar, was aan’ie brand, attracting thousands of klops lovers who lined the streets of the Mother City to jol with their favourite teams. Some die-hard fans told the Daily Voice that they’d been camping out for two days before the event to make sure they got a lekker spot to view the street jol.

The annual street parade showcases up to 20 000 minstrels, uitgevat in the bright colours of their troupes as they usher in the new year and the carnival season. Cape Town-based stand-up comedian Rezah Forbes served as MC on the main stage, while Novocaine The Band performed along with talented local acts such as Uncle Kim, DUO, Shadley Schroeder, IMOVee, Milicent Malazi and more. Twenty minstrel teams formed a sea of colour, dressed in sequins and satin, as the parade started at Sir Lowry Road and Hanover Street before moving into Darling Street, through the Hollywoodbets Purple Mile into Adderley Street.

From there they turned up into Wale Street passing the Com- pany Gardens, before crossing Buitengracht Street, and entering the Bo-Kaap, ending in Rose Street. Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director Muneeb Gambeno says: "The parade has grown tremendously and so has the carnival itself, we look forward to showcasing these teams in our upcoming minstrel carnival." Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director Muneeb Gambeno. Picture Venecia Mense wag opie klopse pic Venecia Sakeena Adams, 64, from Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, camped out for two days and says: “I came earlier for a lekker spot to see Juvies [Juvie Boy Entertainers], all our family is in this team.

“My grandson and I stayed in our small tent and we had to use the [public] toilets here to freshen up. We do this every year, no problem.” Colourful Mitchells Plain couple Mogamat Jappie, 56, from Juvie Boys Entertainers, and wife Rafeeqa Jappie, 58, from Cape Town Hawkers, turned heads. Mogamat says: “We have been happily married for 27 years and are still deeply in love and enjoy life. For us to be part of two different teams is no problem, she loves her team. I love singing, especially in competitions like the Klopse and Malay Choirs, where I sing with Ottomans.”

Gadija and Yaseen Noordien pic venecia Meanwhile, rival troupes staged a protest against the KKKA and the carnival's sponsors Hollywoodbets. Richard Pot Stemmet's Pennsylvanian's troupe held up placards reading “KKKA what happened to HollywoodBets funding", "Hollywood Investigate your sponsor" and "Pot se kinders". The protest was led by the director of the Cape District Minstrel Board, Shaheeda Dollie, who accused the KKKA of corruption.

“Muneeb never even owned a klopse team before, what does he know about klops? I was told I'm not welcome here at the parade today, this coming from Gambeno. Richard Pot Stemmet's Pennsylvanian's troupe held up placards reading “KKKA what happened to HollywoodBets funding", "Hollywood Investigate your sponsor" and "Pot se kinders" pic Ayanda Ndamane Rival troupes staged a protest against the KKKA and the carnival's sponsors Hollywoodbets. "We want the sponsor to look into the funds and how it was spent for this event today, things are not right, we decided to stage a mini protest and stand still for a few minutes in front of the City Hall to show people and City of Cape Town that we also want to be included and that they must also give us the opportunity they are giving the KKKA." Gambeno says the protest came as a complete surprise: "I wasn't aware that they were going to the protest, they just brought out these boards with statements. What do they want to know about funding? Look around you, you can see what the funds are used for."