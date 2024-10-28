A Heideveld community worker has called for Child Welfare to be taken to task after a 12-year-old boy was raped. Vanessa Nelson, founder of Hope for the Future, said: “If the social worker had used this boy’s voice and spoke for him, this could have been avoided. He was in their care.”

In March, Child Welfare went to the family court, where the boy opted to live with his mother. However, Nelson said if his case worker checked the details, they would see the living conditions were atrocious. Pictures show that the house has no windows and is overrun with vullis.

“The child was raped while lying next to his mother. He told his mother, and she said she would take him to the hospital, but she did not. The boy could not sit and could barely walk. “Instead, he went to a neighbour and told her about the incident. “When residents approached the mother, she claimed the child was just trying to make trouble and did not want to go to school.

“The neighbour took him to the police station and the Thuthuzela Centre where I met up with them,” Nelson told IOL. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a rape case has been opened for investigation after an incident on Monday, October 7. “The victim in this case is a minor. The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested and detained on Saturday, October 12, 2024 on the mentioned charge.”