Milnerton crime fighters have raised concerns over the fact that their cop shop has been without a commander for over three years, saying the station is in chaos. This comes amid a report by former Community Police Forum chairperson, Mark Lindsell, at their annual general meeting this week where he outlined their frustrations.

In the report Lindsell says Saps had failed to permanently employ a new station commander after Brigadier Marius Stander was moved to a different police station in 2021. He explains since then, three high-ranking cops have been assigned in acting positions but the lack of clear leadership has led to uncertainty and indecision in the station. “(There’s been) a drop of morale and indeed operational and community direction, objectives, a loss of discipline and consistency as well as a loss of knowledge due to ineffective handover periods.”

He has accused Saps top brass of not properly resourcing the station, which has reported a 50% staff short fall in the detectives department. "To compound the issue further, budgetary constraints have led to a shortage of vehicles, computers and other essential equipment. It has also been noted on occasions that the station is now locked up and inaccessible during the day and night." Lindsell says these issues have put a strain on neighbourhood watch patrollers.