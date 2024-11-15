Milnerton crime fighters have raised concerns over the fact that their cop shop has been without a commander for over three years, saying the station is in chaos.
This comes amid a report by former Community Police Forum chairperson, Mark Lindsell, at their annual general meeting this week where he outlined their frustrations.
In the report Lindsell says Saps had failed to permanently employ a new station commander after Brigadier Marius Stander was moved to a different police station in 2021.
He explains since then, three high-ranking cops have been assigned in acting positions but the lack of clear leadership has led to uncertainty and indecision in the station.
“(There’s been) a drop of morale and indeed operational and community direction, objectives, a loss of discipline and consistency as well as a loss of knowledge due to ineffective handover periods.”
He has accused Saps top brass of not properly resourcing the station, which has reported a 50% staff short fall in the detectives department.
"To compound the issue further, budgetary constraints have led to a shortage of vehicles, computers and other essential equipment. It has also been noted on occasions that the station is now locked up and inaccessible during the day and night."
Lindsell says these issues have put a strain on neighbourhood watch patrollers.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, confirms Saps management is aware of the report but says service delivery to the community is not impacted.
“Officers who were appointed as the acting station commander of Milnerton had and still has full control over the functioning of the station and service delivery and morale of members are not impacted by the arrangement.
"Further be advised that the allegation that the police station is closed during the night is not true. Safety precautions are often taken when the deployment figures are lower than usual, and one of these measures are the closing of the gate to control access."