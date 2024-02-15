A Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing his Parkwood wife to death has been found guilty by the Western Cape High Court. Tears flowed in the courtroom yesterday as convicted wife killer Abdul Salaam, 42, begged his in-laws for forgiveness.

He was found guilty of the murder of Miché Samuels who was viciously stabbed to death whilst behind the steering wheel of her car on 4 March 2021. The murder scene on Ottery Road caused a stir as motorists chased after Abdul, who ran away leaving his one-year-old daughter in the car next to her mother’s body. At the time, cops discovered divorce papers in the boot of her car and police told the Daily Voice that Abdul had thrown the knife on a nearby sportsfield.

Cops also confiscated his bloody t-shirt that would later be used as evidence in court. The father of four pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and claimed he was a battered husband.

During proceedings on Wednesday, the couple’s neighbour, Pastor Antonio Jacobs, shocked the court when he claimed that Miché had told him that she was aware that Abdul had killed his first wife. It is understood that he was never charged for this murder which took place in Bloemfontein. Jacobs further told the court that he could often hear the arguments in the couple’s council flat. He claimed Miché was violent and he witnessed her klapping Abdul.

He said: “I was not shocked when I heard of the murder. Nobody has the right to kill but that man was dik. He was gatvol, my lord.” After hearing the arguments, Acting Deputy Judge President, Andre Le Grange, found Abdul guilty. Abdul took the stand to plead for a lesser sentence.

Miché Samuels was viciously stabbed to death. Picture: Supplied Turning to Miche’s parents, he started tjanking and said: “I am sorry. What happened was not my intention. “I know them for 10 years and see myself as their child. I want to ask for forgiveness.” However, Miché’s father, Graham Beck, 59, rejected the son-in-law’s apology, saying Abdul was violent towards his daughter and had accused her of sleeping with more than 10 men.

The angry pa said: “He doesn’t know what he did to my wife. He ripped out the hearts of his children.” Asked about Jacobs’ comments, Graham said he had no idea why the pastor would claim his daughter was violent, adding: “Pastors lie like politicians.” Turning to Abdul, he said: “Why can’t you look me in my face? I am your children’s father now and I love them more than you.”