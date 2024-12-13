The men who were arrested after five people were killed in a mass shooting in Mfuleni have abandoned bail. Vuyile Gqomo and Lwando Nakani face charges of murder and the illegal possession of ammunition.

They are also implicated in another matter of illegal possession of ammunition and firearms, along with co-accused Lilitha Phalane and Siphelele Gqomo. The four men were busted two days after the mass shooting in Mfuleni on 1 December. Yesterday in Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court, their Legal Aid lawyer said his clients would not apply for bail in this matter yet.

Instead, they plan to apply for bail in the Schedule 1 offence matter and not for the Schedule 6 matter, the murder case. All four will apply for bail on 14 January 2025. State prosecutor Nomzamo Sinaze said the information that they were given was that all accused have clean criminal profiles.

“The state is still opposing the matter for a bail application as the murder case is a Schedule 6 offence. “We would like the matters of the two other accused which are in another court to be combined so they can run together.” Sinaze said Vuyile and Nakani were linked to the mass killing via witnesses and a photo identity parade.

The four accused were arrested on 3 December after police received information about their whereabouts. “The police found twelve 9mm live rounds and one 9mm magazine in the possession of all four accused persons.” Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said the investigating team didn’t sleep for 48 hours as they hunted the shooters.