As the festive spirit kicks in, two City of Cape Town firefighters delivered a miracle when they became midwives at the weekend. The officers, stationed at the Mfuleni Fire Station, helped a mother in labour deliver her baby.

Joswin Lameyer and Khuselo Blaai were at the firehouse when the mom-to-be arrived complaining of pyne. The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, was elated to hear the news of the good deeds by the firefighters. He said when the mother entered the fire station, the two firefighters immediately jumped into action and summoned the paramedics stations at the Macassar Fire Station.

However, the baby was haastig to arrive and Lameyer and Blaai sprang into action by helping the woman deliver her baby safely. Over the moon: JP Smith. Picture: supplied During delivery, the firefighters were receiving telephonic instructions from an ambulance emergency assistant. With emotions all over the place, minutes later a healthy baby boy made his entrance into the world.