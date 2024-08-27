The City of Cape Town Safety and Security Directorate is cautioning residents to not take chances when it comes to submitting documents at any of its Driving Licence Testing Centres across the metro. The City department issued the warning after recording more than 400 instances in the past year of people trying to complete transactions like renewing driving licences or obtaining public driving permits, using suspicious documents.

The department also flagged 297 suspicious licences. Of these, 16 were confirmed to be fake and revoked. In addition, 6 people were arrested at the Goodwood DLTC on charges of fraud, and 9 were arrested at Gallows Hill on the same charges. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “People taking shortcuts is no surprise. However, it has massive implications for the individual if they are caught. The safety of other road users who have to contend with someone unfit to drive is compromised.

“Unfortunately, many suspects run away when they realise the jig is up. Also, the majority of staff at DLTCs are administrative and do not have powers of arrest. “What is mind-boggling, is that people will arrive to renew fake licences or obtain public driving permits with those fake licences,” he said. Generally, anyone applying for a learner’s or driving licence requires a valid form of identification and proof of address.

To renew your driving licence you need to produce the current licence, identification and proof of address, and if you’re applying for a public driving permit (PrDP) you also need to provide a valid medical certificate and obtain police clearance. Meanwhile, persons with foreign driving licences are required to have them converted, which also requires valid documentation like identity documents, passports and visas. “It is a lot to keep track of, especially considering that we do have ongoing challenges with various types of fraud in this country. Some people continue to buy their licences, while others will risk presenting fake documents at the DLTC in the hope of securing a licence.

“In the past, we’ve also seen attempts to cheat on learner’s licence tests, but thanks to far more stringent checks and balances, such incidents are few and far between these days,” Smith said. In terms of its staff, the City does not tolerate dishonest practices, he said, and encourages members of the public to report information about staff involvement or collusion involving fake documents or licences, to [email protected] [email protected]