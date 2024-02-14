The City of Cape Town is urging residents to be vigilant following an increase in stolen wheelie bins. According to recent data, there were 29 330 reported cases of stolen bins in 2023, up from 28 653 in 2022.

The city says if a bin is stolen, residents can order a replacement by sending an email to [email protected] with the following information: · Municipal account number; · Residential address;

· Name and contact number; and · If you are renting, include a letter of authority from the owner or managing agent. Residents will be issued with a reference number and their new bin should be delivered within 10 working days.

The City will ensure that bagged waste at the property is collected during the waiting period. Tenants living in Council houses should visit their nearest housing office for information on the replacement process. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management, said: “By promptly reporting theft of bins, residents help us take proactive measures to address the issue and ensure that refuse collection services can continue smoothly.