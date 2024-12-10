As the International Day of the Abolition of Slavery was observed, the Hawks busted a foreign national who allegedly held a 17-year-old meisie captive after trafficking her from Mozambique two years ago. The accused, Moses Sithole, 38, from Mozambique, appeared in the Vredendal Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he faced charges of Trafficking in Persons and the Contravention of the Immigration Act.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday, 11 December, for the court to obtain an interpreter. Sithole remains in custody. The Hawks made the arrest on Thursday following a tip-off.

Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi of the Hawks explains: “The team received information about a foreign national who allegedly kept a 17-year-old girl at his residence against her will. “The team proceeded to the suspect's residence in Vanrhynsdorp and upon entering the premises they found the victim. Investigation revealed that she was allegedly trafficked from Mozambique to South Africa two years ago. “She was taken for a medical examination and thereafter taken to a place of safety.”

End: Embrace Dignity against slavery as form of trafficking. Picture: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Embrace Dignity is an organisation which advocates for the rights of women and children, and against prostitution and slavery as a form of trafficking. Co-founder Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge said the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery was observed on December 2. “We urge our government to denounce and take steps to end the exploitative system of prostitution - the oldest oppression in the world,” said Madlala-Routledge.