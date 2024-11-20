Police have arrested suspects in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl.
Spokesman Lt Col Malcolm Pojie says the meisie was snatched from Samora Machel on Wednesday, 13 November.
Three suspects, all Burundi foreign nationals, were nabbed over the weekend and will appear in court today on a charge of abduction.
Poje says the traumatised child has been reunited with her family.
“The persistence and dedication of a multi-disciplinary team, consisting Provincial Organised Crime Anti-Kidnappings Investigations, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Crime Intelligence, POCC Combat team, Hostage Negotiations and the City of Cape Town, dedicated to deal with hijackings and kidnappings, ensured that three suspects linked to a kidnapping of a 14 year old girl a week ago, will see their day in court following their arrests on Sunday and Monday respectively.
“On Sunday, the multi-disciplinary team acted on intelligence and conducted a tracing and takedown operation which led them to a residence situated in Visagie Street, Parow where they apprehended two 30 year old suspects in connection with the abduction of a 14 year old girl who was reported as missing at Samora Machel SAPS on 13 November 2024.
“The 14 year old victim was reunited with her family.
“On Monday, ongoing investigations led to the arrest of a third suspect.
“The three Burundi nationals are scheduled to make their first court appearance in Wynberg Magistrates Court (today) on charges of abduction.
“Western Cape police management has lauded the integrated team for the prompt response which led to the arrest of the perpetrators.”