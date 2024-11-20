Spokesman Lt Col Malcolm Pojie says the meisie was snatched from Samora Machel on Wednesday, 13 November.

Three suspects, all Burundi foreign nationals, were nabbed over the weekend and will appear in court today on a charge of abduction.

Poje says the traumatised child has been reunited with her family.

“The persistence and dedication of a multi-disciplinary team, consisting Provincial Organised Crime Anti-Kidnappings Investigations, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Crime Intelligence, POCC Combat team, Hostage Negotiations and the City of Cape Town, dedicated to deal with hijackings and kidnappings, ensured that three suspects linked to a kidnapping of a 14 year old girl a week ago, will see their day in court following their arrests on Sunday and Monday respectively.