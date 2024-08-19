A teen meisie from Valhalla Park may be permanently paralysed after she was struck by a gang bullet which ripped through her face on Saturday. Angry residents say they are living in fear as they are caught between two rival gangs who have embarked on rampant gunfights, apparently over extortion turfs.

The hartseer uncle of Andrea Fredericks, 14, says she came under fire while walking in 8ste Laan on Saturday as gunmen opened fire indiscriminately in the road. Uncle Albert Goldman says the Grade 7 learner from Parkfields Primary School collapsed in the road after being struck and residents rushed to get her to a local hospital. He explains: “She was just walking in the road because she was sent to go and call one of the younger children to come home and they [skollies] arrived and just started shooting at everyone in the street and that is how she was shot.

“She was rushed to Elsies River Day Hospital and transferred to Tygerberg Hospital where they told us she is verlam in her legs but we are praying that God heals her. “She is such a lovely child who is full of life.” Probe: Officer Swartbooi. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the incident and says: ‘’Reports suggested that unknown gunmen entered an informal settlement in Valhalla Park on Saturday at around 6pm, firing numerous gunshots.

Swartbooi reports: “A 14-year-old girl who sustained a gunshot wound was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment in a critical condition. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is now the subject of an ongoing police investigation Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of attempted murder.” Yesterday morning as angry residents gathered to enquire about Andrea’s condition, gunshots again rang out.

Mense say the fights allegedly started when the Rude Boys started muscling in on the turf of the Firm Boys. A resident who asked not to be named, says: “The Rude Boys want the ‘tax money’ from the huiswinkels and are now fighting the Firm Boys every day almost there is shooting and right now skote are going off.” Swartbooi says a woman was shot and injured in Hester Street and her alleged shooter arrested.