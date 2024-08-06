The MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight Anroux Marais says she plans on questioning cops about the murder of a Hanover Park mom. Chantel Pasquelle spent a month in hospital after she was assaulted and stabbed, allegedly by her husband.

She died on July 28 and was laid to rest on Saturday. The community was shocked to see her husband bearing her coffin. Residents are calling for his arrest.

A resident says: “The inquest docket was opened because the detective messed up. She wanted to wait for the victim to wake up from the coma but she never did. “He was taken into custody on Thursday and then he was released again not even two hours later. That police station needs to be held accountable.” A community activist said on the day of the assault, police were alerted to the incident.

“They went to the house and they didn’t even go inside for a wellness check. They could hear the woman screaming for help inside but they did nothing. “The husband had allegedly called the family and told them that he would kill her and that is when they went to the home with the police. “She had a head injury and was in a coma for all those weeks leading to her demise.”

MEC Marais said: “I will certainly be contacting SAPS to hear their explanation of the events. As we enter Women's Month, let us treasure our wives, mothers and daughters, so that harm does not befall them.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the case was transferred to the Anti-Gang Unit on Wednesday. “The suspect was not arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit. Kindly encourage your source to approach the Philippi police station’s management or IPID to lodge a formal complaint so that the allegations can be investigated.”