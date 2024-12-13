If you are late in applying for a school for your child, you may have to wait until the end of the first term in 2025 to get a place in the Western Cape, warned Education MEC David Maynier, who confirmed that schools in the province are already full. According to the Cape Times, as of December 4, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) allocated 117 407 or 97% places of the learners for whom applications were received for Grade 1 and 8 for the 2025 school year.

Placement was in progress for 3 698 Grade 1 and 8 learners, while the department expects to receive late applications for around 4 000 Grade 1 and 8 learners in January. “We will work to place every learner for whom an application is received going forward, but we want to be clear that Western Cape schools are full, and we appeal for patience from parents submitting new applications as they may not be placed before the end of the first term in the 2025 school year,” said Maynier. Bad news: MEC David Maynier. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) With regards to the Rapid School Build programme, six new schools and 180 additional classrooms at existing schools are scheduled to be completed by January.

Maynier said the department will have to make provision for the new schools and classrooms to have teachers, “and we are considering all available options ahead of the 2025 school year.” Leader of the opposition Khalid Sayed accused Maynier of attempting to shift blame, rather than take responsibility for the department’s persistent inability to address the critical challenge of placements. “Despite repeated warnings and the clear urgency of this matter, the WCED continues to fall short in finding meaningful and lasting solutions.